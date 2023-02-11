Kerry Adler, a Canadian enemy of Jews and Israel

Meet Kerry Adler, a Canadian fraudster and terrorist who thinks and has now been spending money on propaganda thus branding me as a criminal because I have faced sedition, treason, and blasphemy charges and subsequently served 7-years of rigorous imprisonment for my attempted travel to Israel in 2003 to attend a peace conference jointly organized by the Hebrew Writer’s Association and the US Department of State. He is furious because of my continuous support for the State of Israel, and he considers me a “yellow journalist”, while he sees Blitz, the newspaper which has been vigorously confronting radical Islam and jihad; denouncing anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, and promoting interfaith harmony for more than two decades – “as a newspaper run by a criminal”. Kerry Adler has spent money in getting outrageous propaganda against me published on some unknown websites, including one named ‘London Globe’, which wrote “According to a former Indian bureaucrat, Salahuddin Shoaib Choudhury faces charges of sedition and international crimes and hence, he is being under constant vigil by both the Indian government as well as Bangladesh’s subsidiary vigilance agencies”. In the propaganda stuff in ‘London Globe,’ Kerry Adler also wrote: “Weekly Blitz had claimed several derogatory statements about many sensitive issues containing classified information and persuading left-wing supporters towards violent paths. This has even led to his conviction. On account of his dubious activities, the application of Salahuddin Shoaib Choudhury’s citizenship in Caribbean nations has also been rejected due to his failure in due diligence operations”.

In London Globe Kerry Adler claimed, [Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury] “has faced conviction many times for writing derogatory articles against countries, creeds and caste”, while he also said, “on November 29, 2003, the notorious figure was arrested at the Dhaka airport as he was carrying discs and papers containing information on sensitive issues including minority repression and the spreading network of al-Qaeda in Bangladesh”.

While my struggle for Israel for more than two decades is well-known to every Israeli citizen and Jews around the world, Kerry Adler attempts to brand me as someone connected to Al Qaeda, and even claims that Blitz has persuaded left-wing supporters towards violent paths. Left-wing supporters? Blitz has been continuously confronting radical Islam and jihad, and in the eyes of Kerry Adler, confronting jihad, criticizing Palestinian terrorist acts and notoriety of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Lebanese Hezbollah are pursuing “left-wing supporters towards violent paths”?

In a report in Blitz, it was reported that Kerry Adler maintains business connections with the Lebanese terrorist entity Hezbollah and Afghan Taliban. Now it seems to me – he has shifted from Canada to the United Arab Emirates to take revenge for the UAE’s normalization of relations with the Jewish State.

It may be mentioned here that in 2007, the United States Congress passed a bi-partisan resolution (HR-64/2007) in my defense by 409 votes. It may also be mentioned here that, the European Union Parliament, the Parliament of Australia, and the UK Parliament had also passed resolutions in my defense.

Above remarks from the London Globe website, which certainly has been provided by Kerry Adler, his son Josh Adler and other members of this fraud and terror racket clearly prove – how nefarious these individuals are. It may be mentioned here that, earlier when Blitz published an investigative report exposing Kerry Adler and his son Josh Adler alias Joshua Adler, members of Kerry Adler’s terror gang had staged a DDoS attack on the website of BLiTZ with the dangerous agenda of destroying this newspaper’s online edition. It may be further mentioned here that, BLiTZ has been publishing since 2003 from Bangladesh with both print and online editions. Intelligence agencies of the UAE and Israel, as well as counterterrorism organizations in Canada and the US now need to initiate an immediate investigation into the notorious agendas of Kerry Adler and his cronies. The fraudulent activities of Kerry Adler have been exposed through a series of investigative reports in BLiTZ, including the following reports titled:

Readers can find more reports on Kerry Adler and his son Josh Adler in BLiTZ, which also are available on Google News and other major search engines. As his fraudulent and terrorist activities got exposed to governments, organizations, and individuals in the world, Kerry Adler and his son Josh Adler have now started spending lavishly on self-propaganda with the ulterior goal of saving themselves from possible legal consequences. Paid propaganda content praising Kerry Adler have been published in the following media outlets: ANI, Free Press Journal, News Nation, Outlook India, Fox Interviewer, EU Reporter, The Print etcetera.

Who is Kerry Adler?

Notorious fraudster and terrorist Kerry Adler is a Canadian citizen of Polish descent. According to Canadian passport law, e-passports issued by Canadian authorities are valid for 10 (ten) years. But the surprising fact here is, although Kerry Adler obtained his e-passport (passport number HK-919532) on March 23, 2016, which is valid until March 23, 2026, on December 14, 2017 – almost nine months after he had obtained the e-passport, Kerry Adler obtained another passport (passport number HP-169409) on December 14, 2017, which was valid until December 14, 2022. In addition to these passports, Kerry Adler also holds another Canadian passport (passport number GF-039159, which was issued on August 22, 2013, and is valid until August 22, 2023. The question here is – how an individual is holding three passports at a time? We have already sent an email to the Canadian authorities seeking information on this matter. Kerry Adler obtained a Canadian driving license number A1842-43236-50512, which was issued on May 29, 2020, and was valid until May 12, 2021. His DDI reference number is GR9297462. According to his driving license, his height is 183 cm. Adler told courts in Ontario that he does not have any house in Canada to live in except for the rented house at 20 Sandringham Dr. North York, ON M5M 3G3, Toronto, Ontario, Canada while he owns a house at Friday Harbor at 3759 Maple Grove Road Innisfil, ON L9S 3B1, Ontario, Canada. For his entire life, Kerry Adler has been consistently lying and fooling various individuals, organizations, companies, and even governments.

Mischiefs of Kerry Adler & his son Josh Adler

A Twitter handle named ‘Dannyboy’ @DanielMMartin told Kerry Adler stating a scam venture named ConvrtX, which is owned by Kerry Adler and his son Josh Adler has not refunded US$33,000 that it took from Dannyboy. In response to this, a fraud Kerry Adler wrote: “A dispute between two business parties is a civil matter for which there is a court system designated to resolve same. Participating in defamatory acts is a criminal offense also in the UK [Dannyboy is from the UK]. I suggest you remove any defamatory comments you have made promptly”. In response, Dannyboy wrote: “Defamatory? Anything I say I have black-and-white evidence for. This dispute will not be between us and ConvrtX solely. There are many other businesses involved. If you would like to change your approach to this with my wife then your son has her details”. Dear readers, this is how Kerry Adler and later his son Josh Adler have been cheating numerous people and instead of refunding their money, they have been putting threats in similar ways. For those who think Kerry Adler is a billionaire – we would like to ask – is this what any billionaire would do with someone they owe just US$33,000?

Kerry Adler’s second wife seeks divorce

According to court documents, Adler Kerry Evan (Kerry Adler)’s second wife Dearing-Adler Edie, a model and movie actor filed a divorce case at Los Angeles Country, California on September 16, 2016. On March 20, 2019, Dearing-Adler Edie filed a family–marriage dissolution/divorce lawsuit against Adler Kerry Evan with the Los Angeles County Superior Courts, Stanley Mosk Courthouse, which is located in Los Angeles, California. Another piece of information published in Law Times News said:

“For the divorce case, Ms. Adler (Dearing-Adler Edie) made multiple attempts to get financial information about Mr. [Kerry] Adler’s financial interests in the corporations. She alleged that he used these corporations to shield his income and assets. “The California court made orders requiring disclosure, with which Mr. [Kerry] Adler did not comply. It also issued letters rogatory, which sought production from the corporate appellants and from Mr. Adler’s personal assistant. Ms. Adler (Dearing-Adler Edie) filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to enforce the letters rogatory”.

Kerry Adler faces legal issues

On January 24, 2023, Sterling And Wilson International FZE filed a case against Kerry Adler and others with the High Court of Delhi in New Delhi, where Honorable Ms. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed an order stating: “The present petition has been filed by the Petitioners stating that the Respondents have not complied with the directions given by a Coordinate Bench of this Court in paragraph ’88(c)’ of the judgment dated 22.06.2020 passed in OMP (I) (COMM.) No. 461/2018”. According to The Times of India report, a 50 MW solar power plant was purchased by Torrent Power Limited from SkyPower East Asia Holdings II Limited, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US. SkyPower East Asia Holding Limited has its office in Hong Kong at Suite 1604, 9 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China, Phone +852 2107 3188. This company has an office in the US at CT Corporation System, 111 Eighth Avenue, New York, New York 10011, Phone +1 212 6621 1666. This company is represented by its attorneys namely Shuang Zhao, Esq., Shearman & Sterling LLP, c/o 12th Floor, Gloucester Tower, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, Phone +852 2978 8000 and Chris K.H. Lin, Esq., Daniel Fertig, Esq., Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, c/o 35th Floor, ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, Phone +852 2514 7600. But according to another document, SkyPower East Asia Holdings is located on the 6th floor, Tower 1, Nexteracom Building, Emene, Mauritius. Company registration number C125875. According to the UAE newspaper Khaleej Times, in November 2022, SkyPower signed an agreement with Zimbabwe for establishing a 500 MW solar power plant. In March 2021, it was reported in the media that Indian company Adani Green was supposed to buy a 50 MW solar project from SkyPower Global. In September 2015, SkyPower pledged to invest US$4.4 billion in Kenya, although such an investment never took place. In September 2015, Bangladeshi media reported that Kerry Adler, the president, and CEO of the Canada-based multinational company, SkyPower Global, which was described as one of the world’s largest and most successful utility-scale solar power-producing companies, was planning to invest US$4.3 billion in the solar power sector in Bangladesh. It has been seven years since SkyPower Global’s CEO Kerry Adler met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hotel Waldorf Astoria in the United States, however, nothing has transpired since then. Moreover, the 1.50 million home lanterns that Kerry Adler had promised to donate to Bangladesh had never arrived. In January 2019, it was reported in the media that SkyPower did not pay hundreds of millions of dollars for the solar projects it had purchased on credit from Sterling and Wilson. On March 7, 2016, Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail in a report said, SkyPower had gone global, with a notice at the top of the report stating: “This article was published more than 6 years ago. Some information may no longer be current”, meaning, they are not taking responsibility of current activities of this fraudulent venture. While in July 2015, it was reported in the media that SkyPower won its first project in India to build a 150 MW plant in Madhya Pradesh, India, a media report dated November 16, 2022, stated that there was a dispute between the MP Power Management Company Limited, a wholly owned company of the Government of Madhya Pradesh and SkyPower, where MP Power Management Company wanted to terminate its purchase agreement with SkyPower. It was also reported in the media that the Indian company had junked its purchase agreement with SkyPower citing in delays the commissioning of the project. On October 22, 2021, Los Angeles Business Journal in a sponsored report claimed that CIM, the parent company of SkyPower Global was going to generate 2.7 gigawatts of solar power from its plant located on 20,000-acre Westlands Solar Park, which would be supplying power to roughly 675,000 homes in California. According to the latest information, no such power supply has occurred to date. In addition to Kerry Adler, there are a few more individuals in SkyPower Global. They are:

Suresh Prabhu,

Ameya Prabhu,

Charles Cohen,

Adi Cooper,

Barry Reiter,

Henry Wolfond,

Matthew Coon Come,

David Kessie,

David Thompson,

Jennifer Gandin,

Avraham Shemesh,

Albert Maringer,

Rene Pardo,

Warren-Spar Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi,

Frank Lowenstein,

Robert W. Foran,

Ava Wojcik,

Benoit Fortin,

Fatemah Din,

Jeffrey Graham,

Kelly Yin,

Haleem Chowdhury,

Hando Kang,

Zahra Jeraj,

Kshitij Kaushik,

Giorgio Mauro,

Charmain Klawiter,

Amit De,

Navid Seifkar,

Maria Vorobieva,

Dr. Oma Khader,

Sung Lee and

Michael Kasumov.

SkyPower’s “big boss” Kerry Adler earlier launched a Ponzi venture in Dubai, which had later been bogged down following the publication of a series of investigative reports in Blitz. Recently, when Blitz published a report questioning the integrity of Kerry Adler, he immediately launched a cyber-terror attack targeting the website of the newspaper with the notorious goal of causing optimum damage. In this report, Blitz has divulged how Kerry Adler switched his company to the United Arab Emirates with the ulterior motive of scamming wealthy Arabs and Asians. Following the publication of a series of investigative reports exposing the notorious fraudulent and terrorist activities of Kerry Adler, he has started spending lavishly on publishing self-propaganda in a number of Indian outlets such as ANI, Free Press Journal, Outlook India, News Nation etcetera.

Self-propaganda of fraudster Kerry Adler

Most interestingly, all of the above-mentioned sponsored posts were sent to the respective news outlets along with payment by Kerry Adler’s own PR firm in Dubai. Kerry Adler and his son Josh Adler fled Canada and have been living in Dubai since 2020. Here in Kerry Adler’s Dubai mobile phone number: +971-58-511-4111. Investigative journalists shall not be able to reach notorious fraudster Kerry Adler either through the phone number or email address shown on his scam venture named ‘SkyPower Global’.

