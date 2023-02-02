Kerry Adler resorts to terrorist act against Blitz

Kerry Adler landed in the United Arab Emirates with a grand fraud project, where is formed a fraudulent entity named ‘EcoShumi Foundation’ with few more notorious fraudsters namely Kamil Grund and Jorge Sebastiao. His son Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler also is running fraudulent ventures in the United Arab Emirates.

On February 2, 2023, when a report titled ‘A dubious Kerry Adler and his ‘Skypower’ was published in Blitz, Kerry Adler assigned a gang of terrorists and cyberterrorists to destroy this newspaper. Within hours of publication of this report, an individual named ‘John Wick’ using Gmail sent an email stating:

Hi my friend,

We blocked your website 30 minutes before, and blocked again now. If you don’t delete this news from your website, we will do this all day.

https://www.weeklyblitz.net/news/a-dubious-kerry-adler-and-his-skypower/

Delete this link and new from your website, so we don’t block again and again.

Within less than 15 minutes the same person sent the same email, and again after another 15 minutes.

Then almost after 30 minutes, the same person sent the following email:

IF YOU DON’T DELETE, WE WILL CLOSE YOUR WEBSITE WE WILL CLOSE YOUR FACEBOOK AND TWITTER AND YOU CANNOT ACCESS AGAIN ANY OF THEM

YOU HAVE 1 HOUR!!!!

Again after 15 minutes, the same person sent the above message and then continued sending after every 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, our site engineers said, there were several DDoS attack attempts on Blitz site by the terrorist gang members of Kerry Adler.

According to information, Kerry Adler (Kerry Evan Adler), born on May 12, 1965 is a Canadian citizen of Polish descent. His passport number HP-169409 was issued in Toronto on December 14, 2017 and is valid until December 14, 2022. It is unknown if he has renewed the passport from the United Arab Emirates, as he is currently living in that country with other members of his family.

We already have published a report about Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler, son of Kerry Adler, who is involved in fraudulent activities in the United Arab Emirates. Following publication of report in Blitz, UAE authorities, including Dubai Police already are investigating the case of Josh Adler, while our own correspondent in Dubai is further investigating Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler.

According to media reports, Kerry Adler is the Founder, President, and CEO of Skypower Global Group of Companies. He is also on the Board of Directors, along with other members from CIM Group, which is the majority owner of Skypower. Although Skypower is a Canadian company (and may also be a UAE company), CIM Group is Based out of Los Angeles, California. They invest billions of dollars of their client’s money, one of which is CalPERS (The California Public Employees’ Retirement System). CIM Group is helping Kerry hide assets by also not producing relevant documents of Skypower’s ownership interests / options agreements etc. However, this is not part of what Kerry wants you know so I will expand on this in another section. Anyway, Skypower builds solar parks all over the world and then sells the MW (electricity produced) to the Governments.

Kerry participates in climate change initiatives, and purports to the world that he is a kind, and successful individual. Kerry created Skypower Cares, a program that provides portable solar systems to communities with no electricity access. He has often talked about his passion for helping others, working towards the betterment of humanity. Kerry Adler is a great salesperson.

