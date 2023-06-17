Kevada made in UP’s perfume city Kannauj is a unique gift of summer

Kannauj, June 17 (Hindustan Times). Not only the country is famous for its perfume production, but in the perfume city of Kannauj, more than one perfume is available in the world. But there are some perfumes that have a distinct identity of their own. Special perfumes like rose, bella, mehndi etc. come in these. On the other hand, if we talk about Kevda perfume, then it is also mainly known for its distinct identity.

The special thing is that the perfume of Kevda is made only in Kannauj. The fragrance emanating from the flower of Kewra is used in many such things, knowing which you will also be surprised. From eating and drinking, there are many such things in which the perfume of Kevda is used. The food in which the perfume of Kewra is added, there is a change in aroma as well as taste, which attracts people towards it.

Where does Kevda flower grow and in what season does it grow?

Kevda is a species of tree with fragrant flowers, which is found in many countries. It grows in dense forests. There are two species of this tree with thin, long, dense and thorny leaves. There are species of white and yellow flowers in these. The white caste is called Kevda and the yellow caste is called Ketki. Ketaki is very fragrant and its leaves are soft. It flowers in January and February. This fragrance of Kevda attracts snakes a lot. Due to their highly aromatic nature, snakes are found in abundance in their trees and bushes.

How is Kewda made?

The same ancient method of perfume making in Kannauj is used to make the perfume of Kevda. A large number of kevda flowers are put in a big pot made of copper and its perfume is extracted by the pot-bhabhaka method. Along with the perfume of Kewra, Kewra water also comes out by this method. Kevda’s perfume is added to almost all kinds of sweets and beverages to enhance its taste. Due to the cooling effect of Kewra water and Kewra perfume, it is mostly used in summer. Kewra water is also used in lassi and other substances sold in summer.

Kewda is put in the katha, it is also known by these names

After making the catechu scented by placing it in a kevda flower, it is used in paan. The greens of the pulp located inside the kevda are also made. It is called Ketaki in Sanskrit, Malayalam, Moggalipuvav in Telugu, Kevada in Hindi and Marathi, Kevda in Gujarati, Bilekedge Gundige in Kannada, Kedage in Tamil, Karanj in Persian, Karand in Arabic and Pendenus odora tissimus in Latin.

How much is the perfume of Kevda sold for?

Perfume trader Shiva says that the perfume of Kevda is made in Kannauj itself by the ancient method here. The perfume of Kevda is sold from Rs 6,000 per kg to Rs 3.50 lakh per kg. Kewra is used to make aromatic flavor in food items. Kevda can be used in all kinds of sweets. On the other hand, in the festival of Holi, Gujiya is made using Kevda, it is very tasty and its demand is very high. Kewra is also used in drinking water.