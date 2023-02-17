Khachatryan dedicated the victory at the REN TV Fight Club tournament to his daughter

Armenian kickboxing champion David Khachatryan dedicated the victory over Artem Tarasov in the REN TV Fight Club fight to his daughter. He told Izvestia about this on Saturday, February 18.

The fighter shared that his daughter’s name is Victoria, which means victory.

“I want to thank first of all Kamil Hajiyev. He offered me. Thank you for not forgetting me. I have been working with him for a long time. Thank you all,” said the fighter.

On the eve of Khachatryan, by unanimous decision of the judges, he defeated pop MMA star Artem Tarasov in the duel of the REN TV Fight Club.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening was the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. The Belarusian in the second round struck the Brazilian with a knee to the head, after which he sank to the canvas. Doctors tried for a long time to bring him to his senses with ammonia. However, this did not help, and Romankevich won by knockout.

Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez also met in the ring. Navruzov missed a powerful blow, after which he unsuccessfully fell on his left arm, and it arched behind his back, apparently, he broke it. “Automatic” could not continue the fight, so Rodriguez won by technical knockout.

In addition, REN TV viewers saw on the screens the fight between Islam Murtazaev and Sergei Ponomarev. Murtazaev won by unanimous decision. The fighter dominated throughout the fight. Meanwhile, the knockout did not take place. Ponomarev successfully hit his opponent several times during the fight, but he did not manage to break him.