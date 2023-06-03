Khagaria: Fearless criminals looted by overtaking the truck, shot the driver in the forehead, died

Khagaria: Fearless miscreants shot dead the truck driver on NH 31 near Pitonjhia Dhala. The incident is being told late Friday night. It is said that the truck driver Satya Prakash Jha (29), son of Raghunandan Jha, resident of Harinagar ward no. The criminals who ambushed Pitonjhiya Dhala from the east tried to stop the truck. But, when the driver did not stop the truck, overtook him with a magic pickup and made it stand in front of the truck. About a dozen miscreants surrounded the truck. Started fighting and looting with the driver. When the driver Satyaprakash protested, the miscreants shot him in the forehead. Due to this the driver Satyaprakash Jha died on the spot.

Miscreants were doing Reiki on the way

Satyaprakash’s elder brother Omprakash Jha escaped in the dark while stopping the miscreants’ truck from overtaking. Omprakash Jha, the elder brother of the deceased, told that the driver Satyaprakash kept Rs 50,000 in his pocket for the expenses on the way. Whereas, 86 thousand rupees were kept hidden inside the truck. Omprakash told that when he had unloaded the ballast from Saharsa, the miscreants riding on a vehicle were doing Reiki on the way. It was suspected. But, the miscreants shot and robbed Satyaprakash near Pitonjhiya Dhala. Police took the dead body into custody on Saturday morning and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The police seized the magic which stopped the truck from overtaking. It is said that the police have recovered the hollow from the spot.

says sdpo

Gogri SDPO Manoj Kumar said that Satyaprakash Jha, a resident of Harangi Tola, has been murdered. The police is probing the matter from different angles. The miscreant involved in the case is being identified.

