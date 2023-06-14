Khagaria has not yet received funds to deal with natural calamities, how will 16 lakh people be protected?

Khagaria: Due to non-availability of funds and approval of the master plan prepared for Khagaria district affected by natural and local calamities, this district has not been able to get out of the clutches of the disaster. According to the information, a plan has been made by the district administration to reduce the side effects of different types of calamities like flood, earthquake, fire, lightning, road accident etc. In the month of February, a demand was made for allocation of funds from the State Disaster Management Department. The then DM Dr. Alok Ranjan Ghosh had demanded Rs 42.69 crore by sending 12 project proposals to the state level to deal with other disasters including floods.

Could not start work on a great project

It is said that the district was to get this amount from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund. With this amount, concrete action would have started in the direction of saving or protecting the population of about 16 lakhs of the district from various calamities. But neither the approval nor the amount has been received for the proposal sent from the level of DM. Due to which work could not start on an excellent project designed to deal with the disaster and rescue it. It is said that the future of the district hangs in balance due to lack of agreement between the Disaster Management Authority and the Disaster Management Department at the state level. Sources reveal that the disaster in-charge of the district and the disaster advisor have also participated in the appraisal committee of the department. But the approval of the department has not been received on the DM’s proposal. Had it been found, the people of the district would have got a lot of relief from the disaster. Significantly, Khagaria has always been included in the list of disaster affected districts. Every year more than one lakh population gets affected in floods. People often die prematurely during the rainy season due to lightning. Talking about road accident, it has become common for here now.

Bihar: Mason shot dead after beating in Bhagalpur, body found thrown in field

what is the plan

According to the information, there is a plan to install lightning arresters on dozens of schools, government buildings and tall towers in all the seven blocks to protect against lightning/lightning after receiving the amount. Two hundred lightning arresters will be installed in all the seven blocks. For which a demand of Rs 1 crore has been made. It is said that after the installation of lightning arrester, the area around 2 to 250 meters will be completely safe from lightning. It is worth mentioning that every year more than a dozen people die prematurely due to Thanka. There is a plan to build a trauma center around Munger Road to Maheshkhunt NH. About 5 crore rupees will be spent on the construction of trauma center. One acre of land is needed for the construction of trauma center, which is being searched. Please inform that road accidents happen on an average daily in Khagaria district. Due to non-availability of a single trauma center in the district, timely/proper treatment is not available to the patients injured in road accidents. This is the reason why the injured die.

There was a plan to buy high level research center and many types of auxiliary boats

Apart from this, the master plan includes construction of high level research center in Rahimpur Dakshini of Sadar block and Anandpur Maran panchayat of Alauli block. The DM has sent a proposal to the State Disaster Management Department. On this, 12-12 crore rupees will be spent in the construction of research centers at both the places. Training will be given at these two research centers with helipads on normal days, but its usefulness will increase significantly during flood days. 5 thousand flood affected people will be able to take shelter in emergency at one centre. Medical, kitchen, rescue boat purchase/construction is also included in the 12 proposals sent by the DM at the state level. According to the information, 7-7 medical and kitchen boats will be purchased. Two boats each will be tagged with the High Level Research Center. While the remaining 5-5 boats will be given to the regions.

Bhagalpur: The loving couple got married by running away from home, brought back the girl and left, absconded with jewelry

Arrangement like “Hospital on van” was also planned

Talking about the kitchen boat, there will be arrangements for food for 5 thousand people on this boat. Which will deliver food to the victims during the flood. While people trapped in flood/disaster will be treated through medical boat. The medical team will be stationed on the medical boat. Tell that Rs 12-12 lakh is estimated to be spent on each medical/keychain boat. Boats equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will also be purchased for patrolling. For policing/ patrolling, 7 boats will be purchased at a cost of Rs. 1 crore 5 lakh. Which will be equipped with drone camera as well as computer etc. Apart from this, there is a plan to open one awareness training center in each of the seven zones of the district at a cost of 3.5 crores. Training related to flood relief and rescue will be given here. Training will be given at all the centers on normal days. At the same time, there is also a plan to make arrangements like “hospital on van” i.e. hospital in a van at the places marked as black spots. So that the injured victims of the accident can be treated quickly.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9iqBoDLw8w) )khagaria news hindi