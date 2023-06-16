Khagaria: Kishore disappeared after a dispute with liquor traders, accused of killing and throwing the dead body into the Kosi river

In Khagaria, a case of abducting a teenager, killing him and making the body disappear has come to light. The relatives have named some people as accused and have registered a case. It is alleged that the liquor businessmen abducted and killed the teenager and drowned the dead body in the Kosi river. A prior dispute has been reported to the police. The police is investigating the matter.

Accused of murder and disappearance of dead body

A case has come to light of killing a 16-year-old teenager and making his dead body disappear from Barun village of Itmadi panchayat of Beldaur police station area. The incident is being told of last Wednesday night. In this regard, Dharmendra Mandal, a resident of Barun village of Itmadi panchayat, has given a written application to the station head and demanded necessary action by informing about the incident. In the written application, the victim told that on Wednesday night around 9.30 pm, some people of the village abducted my son Abhishek Kumar, killed him and made the body disappear. The complainant has also given the names of some people to the police.

Accused of throwing dead body in Kosi river

The victim’s family said in the complaint that as soon as they got a whiff of the incident, when they went to the house of one of the nominees at around 10 o’clock in the night while searching for their son, a wet cloth smeared with mud of the two nominees was thrown at his house. Due to this, we started to suspect that the accused took my son to the zamindari dam by coaxing him, strangled him to death by feeding him intoxicants and threw the dead body in the Kosi river. When the villagers gave information about the matter to the officer of toll free number 112, the police reached the spot and took one of the named accused in the custody of the incident and brought him to the police station for questioning.

Bihar: Mini gun factory unearthed for the second time from the same place in Saharsa, arms making equipment seized in large quantities

Police engaged in finding dead body

In the same case, the station in-charge Murari Kumar sent his subordinate SI Rajeev Kumar to the spot. The dead body was searched for about 1 hour by going to the Kosi shore but the dead body could not be found. In this regard, Sheela Devi, the mother of the deceased told that my bike was stolen on 20th May. In the said case, an application was given to Beldaur police station president. A case was also registered by the police station president. Since then the murderers have been accusing me of calling the police.

Dispute with liquor traders came to the fore

Kishore’s mother told that all the murdered work to sell liquor. Due to the police, the liquor trader had to face a lot of trouble. Enraged by this, the nominees carried out the incident. In this regard, station in-charge Murari Kumar said that on the complaint of the victim, the police is taking necessary action by taking a young man into custody for questioning.