Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, wanted in India, shot dead in Canada

Ottawa, June 19 (Hindustan Times). Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, wanted in India, was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Punjabi-dominated Surrey, British Columbia province in Canada. He was the president of this gurudwara. In India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the priest murder case in Phillaur, Punjab.

Nijjar was affiliated with the separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). This organization is banned in India. Nijjar played a key role in holding the Khalistan referendum in the city of Brampton. India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against Nijjar for allegedly plotting the terror attack. India had asked the Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities in Punjab.