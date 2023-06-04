khap panchayat joined in support of wrestlers took this decision rjl

Wrestlers Protest: Malik Khap Chowdhary organized a mahapanchayat in Shamli district to strengthen the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In which more than a dozen different khaps took part. It was decided in this Panchayat that whatever the future strategy of the players will be, all khaps will work shoulder to shoulder with that decision. Even if the Khap Chaudharys have to take bullets for this. In support of the wrestlers, sparks of movement are seen rising at different places in the country. To provide justice to women sportspersons, first a mahapanchayat was organized in Muzaffarnagar district of UP and then in Kurukshetra of Haryana. In which the time of June 9 was kept while giving an ultimatum to the government. After which today in Lisadh village of Shamli district, Bhartiya Kisan Union apolitical organization and Choudhary of Gathwala Malik Khap had called a panchayat of many Khap Chowdhurys.