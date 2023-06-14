Kharge condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, said- the opposition will not be afraid of such antics

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the late night arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate. He said, “This is nothing but political persecution and vendetta by the Modi government against those who oppose it. The opposition will not be cowed down by such moves.”

ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji

Let us tell you that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Balaji was arrested after a long interrogation. Earlier, the minister was admitted to a government hospital in the city due to uneasiness. They are likely to be produced before a special court during the day, where the agency will seek their custody.

Complaint of chest pain after arrest, minister admitted to hospital

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises linked to DMK stalwart Balaji, who hails from Karur district, in connection with a money laundering probe. The action comes a few months after the Supreme Court permitted the police and ED to investigate the alleged ‘cash for job’ scam against Balaji.

DMK claims minister was harassed

After the arrest, Balaji complained of uneasiness, after which he was admitted to the hospital. State minister P.K. Shekhar Babu claimed that there were “signs” that suggested Balaji had been “harassed”. Babu told reporters, “He is in the ICU (intensive care unit). He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when his name was called. He (doctors) is under observation… He has swelling near his ear. Doctors say that there are fluctuations in the ECG (electrocardiogram).. these are all signs of torture.

Many DMK leaders reached the hospital

In the video being shown on the television channel, Balaji was seen uncomfortable while being brought to the Government Medical College in the city. State Law Minister S. reached the hospital. Raghupathi questioned the ED’s raid at Balaji’s house for hours. Several state ministers including Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reached the hospital. Meanwhile, Central Paramilitary Force personnel were deployed in the hospital.

