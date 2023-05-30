kharge holds meeting with senior leaders regarding preparations for madhya pradesh elections

Madhya Pradesh: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today held a meeting with senior leaders of the state unit of the party regarding the preparations for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be held later this year. In this meeting, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party’s organization general secretary K.C. Venugopal also attended. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, state in-charge of the party Jayprakash Agarwal and many other senior leaders participated in the meeting. Sources say that the organization and election preparations were discussed in this meeting. Let us tell you that assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh in November-December this year.