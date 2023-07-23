Khargone: Now the feet do not stop on the roads, the wheels do not stop even on the heights of inaccessible hills

Khargone, 23 July (Hindustan). Today we can gallop with vehicles in any corner of the district through the roads built by the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Government of India. Whether it is from the National Highway or a small road of the Public Works Department, we can also enter the state of Maharashtra from the border of the district. In fact, since the year 2004, the weaving of roads in the district had started anew. Today, an easy system has been established from the district headquarter to reach any remote village of the district, be it Dhupa-Dhupi or Mendhal or Mendhagarh, any revenue village. Even today, it is continuously moving in the direction of making proposals by declaring forest villages as revenue villages. Today, neither the feet nor the wheels of the vehicles stop on the roads in the district. All distant roads are being taken.

New chapter of roads started after year 2004

Giving information on Sunday, Public Relations Officer Pushpendra Vaskale said that since the year 2004, a new chapter of roads had started in the district, which is continuing in today’s situation. Before 2004, 320.75 km of Public Works and MP Rural Development Authority. Roads were built, which today a total of 1189 roads of PWD, MPRDC, PMGSY and NH have been built. Which is a total of 3775.407 km. Sets the distance. Not only this, 64 bridges of PMGSY were constructed, some of which are of panoramic level. Only PWD, MPRDC and MP RRDA department have constructed 1033.36 km between 2004 and 2023 at a cost of 1854.47 crores. Expanded the roads, connecting about 826 villages to the main roads. Apart from this, 120.6 km at a further cost of 199.55 crores. The expansion of the roads is proposed.

555 roads of PMGSY laid at a cost of 47185.55 lakhs in villages with more than 250 population

He said that the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana has proved to be a very important scheme when it comes to the network of roads. A total of 555 roads have been constructed in the district through this scheme. Which 2318.295 km. long roads have been built at a cost of Rs 47184.55 lakh. There are some bridges or bridges in this scheme which are proving to be a sight to behold. Department) has built 64 bridges with Rs 11689.84 lakh. Under this scheme, 571 unconnected villages have been connected with pucca roads.

PWD, MPRDC and NH roads are also not far behind

p style=”text-align: justify;”>He told that the PWD, MPRDC and NH departments are also not lagging behind in laying the network of roads in the district. 222 roads of PWD 955.01 km. Determines the distance. There are 11 important roads of MPRDC department which lead to tehsil headquarters in the district and also to other districts. The 11 roads of the department go to a total distance of 422.512 km. The National Highway is also passing through the district. Which is 79.59 km from Khalghat to Sarwar Devla. has been built up to Apart from this, it is still proposed from Deshgaon to Khargone and Khargone to Julwania. Whose tender is likely to be held in the near future.

These are the roads leading to some important inaccessible hills.

Bhagwanpura and Jhirnya are such tribal areas in the district which are extremely remote and remote areas. Many places were blocked for some time due to Onegram. But due to the foresight of the administration and the policy of the government, the situation changed after it was declared as a revenue village. The main one is 13.13 km from Dhupa to Manjhal. The road leading from Dhupa to Dhupi is 35.28 kms. Road, Dejla to Badiya in Bhagwanpura 9.07 Km. Road, 5.40 km long road from Chainpur to Gavlanpati Marg was laid by PMGSY.