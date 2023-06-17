Kharsawan: Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath has been happening here for three centuries, know the specialty

Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash. Preparations have been started for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Kharsawan of Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The Rath Yatra here is more than three hundred years old. Traditionally, every year the Rath Yatra of Maha Prabhu Jagannath is taken out here. In the early days about three hundred years ago, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra were worshiped in the house of Pandit Govind Dash of Kharsawan. It is said that on the banks of Sona river flowing near Rajbari, the Dash family started worshiping by making an idol of Lord Jagannath from the wood found in it. Later, the then king of Kharsawan brought the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the place of Dash family to the palace and started worshiping them. The temple of Lord Jagannath has also been built in the Rajbari complex. Rath Yatra is being organized here in a traditional way.

All the traditions are followed during Rath Yatra.

All religious traditions are followed during Rath Yatra in Kharsawan. Lord Jagannath’s chariot comes out only after the king of Kharsawan Raj Gharana completes the ceremony of giving Chhera Pohra. The tradition of Rath Bhangini is also followed by Maa Lakshmi on Hera Panchami. During the Rath Yatra, there is a kirtan troupe singing bhajan kirtan in front of the chariot. During the Rath Yatra, laddoos are distributed from the chariot to the devotees as Prasad.

The chariot of Kharsawan is quite attractive

Lord Jagannath’s chariot has also been made grand in Kharsawan. In the year 2012, the then Chief Minister Arjun Munda had personally built a grand chariot for Kharaswan. The artisans who came from Odisha had built the chariot. Devotees throng Kharsawan to pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath. From common to special guests arrive.

Allocation is received from the government for Rath Yatra in Kharsawan

Allocation is received from the government for organizing Rath Yatra in Kharsawan. During the princely period, the royal family used to bear all the expenses for the Rath Yatra. After the independence of the country, after the merger of all the princely states in the Republic of India, the Rath Yatra started being organized in Kharsawan at the government expense. King Gopal Singhdev of the Kharsawan royal family tells that after the country’s independence, during the merger of the Kharsawan princely state with the Republic of India, in the year 1947, the then king of Kharsawan, Shriramchandra Singhdev, had entered into a merger agreement with VP Menon, Home Secretary (Political Affairs), Government of India. . It is mentioned in the merger agreement that all the religious and cultural rituals, which were organized by the king during the princely state, will be organized at the government level. Under this agreement, allocation is received from the state government for Rath Yatra and other rituals.

Rath Yatra fever has started spreading among the people.

The people of Kharsawan have also started enjoying the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. People are making artefacts related to Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in temples as well as in their homes. The artworks being made on Lord Jagannath by Kharsawan’s artist Ram Narayan Shadangi are being made on sight. People are appreciating the artwork of Ram Narayan Shadangi.