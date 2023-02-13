Khasikov predicted a spectacular duel between Romankevich and Cavalari

President of the Russian Kickboxing Federation Batu Khasikov said on February 13 that Minsk was waiting for a spectacular fight between Belarusian fighter Piotr Romankevich and Brazilian kickboxer Saulo Cavalari.

Khasikov stressed that the Russian Kickboxing Federation and the REN TV Fight Club are holding an international tournament for the first time.

“I am very glad that we managed to make such a card, which includes fights for every taste, we see legends,” he said.

Khasikov also clarified that the tournament is very important for popularizing kickboxing.

“We certainly see and expect fights that the most sophisticated kickboxing fans will enjoy or are waiting for. <…> We demonstrate that professional kickboxing is being revived,” added the President of the Kickboxing Federation.

Earlier that day, during a press conference at Izvestia, Cavalari said that his fight with Romankevich would not be easy.

Romankevich, in turn, noted that with this fight he wants to wipe the nose of all the critics who tried to write him off after two defeats.

The fight between Romankevich and Kavalari will take place on February 17 in Minsk. As part of the opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club, four fights will take place, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

Another expected event of the tournament will be the meeting between the Russian Gadzhi “Avtomat” Navruzov and the Brazilian Fernando Rodriguez. In addition, as part of the evening, pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov and Armenian kickboxing champion David Khachatryan, as well as fighters Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

