Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam sweats while doing stunts, remembers Mata Rani hanging in the air, VIDEO

Rohit Shetty’s stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to rock the television soon. The shooting of the show has been completed. Where the contestants did many dangerous stunts in Cape Town. Stars like Soundas Maufakir, Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Shiv Thackeray, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheejan Khan appeared in this season. Now a new promo of the reality show has been released, in which Archana Gautam is seen hanging in the air. At the same time, Rohit Shetty is motivating him.

Archana’s stunt in bad condition

A promo of the show has been released by Colors, in which Archana Gautam is performing a stunt in which she is hanging in the air. They have to take the flags and go to the other side. However, due to the high height, she is unable to cross and goes and sits there. She says, ‘Sir I am not doing’. After this Rohit Shetty gives him courage and asks him to jump. After which the actress says that ‘Archana will get herself insulted’ and starts taking the name of Mata Rani loudly. Everyone starts laughing seeing this funny act of Archana.

Fans are making funny comments

Fans are liking this stunt-doing style of Archana Gautam. They are making different types of comments on the video. One user wrote, “Archana is motivating you and those who are saying that she will abort the stunt, just to show that she will silence you with her performance”. Another user wrote, “Man is happy after seeing the promo…Archu can come back by touching death…just wait and watch”. Another user wrote, “It looks like in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana can give a hit promo or even enjoy it.” This time kkk13 Archana is going to be seen doing a lot of fun or the audience will also watch kkk 13 to see her, she has made the show a super hit.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, 14 contestants decided to do something. Which includes Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thackeray, Soundas Mufakir, Nira M Banerjee, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. Viewers can also watch the show on the channel’s OTT platform Voot Select.