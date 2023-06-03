Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam’s leaf was cut from the show so soon! This contestant got injured while stunting

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13Rohit Shetty has started shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 with the contestants. Contestants are seen performing dangerous stunts in Cape Town. Every day new news is coming about the show.

According to the latest media reports, the fourth contestant has been eliminated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Earlier it was being said that Archana Gautam’s leaf has been cut from the show. However, later the news came that he is safe.

According to The Khabri, Archana Gautam is safe and Soundas Moufkir and Daisy Shah are in the elimination round. An elimination task will be played between the two.

If media reports are to be believed, Soundas Maufkir got injured while performing a stunt. There were scratch marks on his body and legs. Please tell that she is not the first woman to be injured. Earlier Aishwarya and Rohit have also been injured.

The show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is all set to air from the first week of July and the audience is extremely excited for the new season. The show will come on Colors.

Celebs like Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thackeray, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundas Moufkir and Arjit Taneja are participating in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.