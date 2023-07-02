Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Coming to the finale, this beauty’s cut leaf, these 3 contestants won the ticket to finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Fans are eagerly waiting for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Its shooting is currently going on in full swing in Cape Town. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty will soon air on Colors TV. This time many famous celebs are participating. Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi have also gone in mid shooting. In such a situation, the game is going to be even more fun. Now the news is coming that Soundous Maufkeer could not do the task and she got eliminated before the finale.

Soundous Maufkir eliminated

Rohit Shetty revealed in the promo that this year the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous. To survive in the show, the contestants are giving their 100% and facing fear, they are doing all the tasks very well. According to sources and fan clubs, Soundas Moufkir has been evicted from the show as she could not clear the elimination stunt. Let us tell you that the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to air from July 15 and the fans are quite excited for it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soundous Moufakir – Sundus (@soundousmoufakir)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Aishwarya Sharma won the ticket to finale!

News is coming about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 that Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’s Pakhi i.e. Aishwarya Sharma has made her place in the finale by winning the ticket to finale. In the task, he was pitted against Archana Gautam and Arjit Taneja, in which he won by completing the task in less time. Aishwarya is now an inch closer to the KKK 13 trophy. Apart from this, the name of Shiv Thackeray is also coming to the fore. However, nothing official has been done by the makers yet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsRaveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha will debut in films with Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aman, details inside

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Let us tell you that Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and its eleven seasons have been successful. In this season of the reality show, celebrities like Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Roy, Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah, Soundas Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Ruhi Chaturvedi and others will be seen in the reality TV show. It will air in July 2023.