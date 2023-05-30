Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The wait is over, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will start from this day! Will replace this show!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most liked reality shows on TV. Its 13th season (Khatron Ke Khiladi 13) will soon be telecast on TV. Various celebrities from the world of TV, films and OTT participate in the show and face their fears. Rohit Shetty is shooting with the contestants in Cape Town. Let us tell you when the show will come on TV.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will start from this day

Everyday news is coming about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently news came that Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih got the first fear noose of this season as she could not complete the task. Anjum’s leaf was cut in the fourth elimination. According to the report of Telly Chakkar, the show may air on June 17, Saturday-Sunday at 9:00 pm. Although there is no confirmation of this.

Will replace this show!

According to media reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 can replace Shaleen Bhanot’s serial Bekaboo. It is also being said that Rohit Shetty’s show may get a new time slot. However, there has been no official announcement on this from the makers. At the same time, Archana Gautam, Sheejan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thackeray, Daisy Shah, Soundas Moufkir and Arjit Taneja are left in the show.

Shiv Thackeray got this much amount?

Earlier it was being said that Shiv Thackeray is the highest earning contestant this year. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant was reported to be charging Rs 10 lakh per episode, but a report in Siasat.com suggests that he is charging Rs 6 lakh per episode and is not the highest paid person. As per reports, Daisy Shah is one of the highest paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Reportedly, she is charging Rs 15 lakh per episode.