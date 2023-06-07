Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: These top 4 contestants will make it to the finale by performing dangerous stunts! see list

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is going to go on air soon. In this season, once again Rohit Shetty will be seen making all the contestants perform dangerous stunts. This time the list of contestants is also very interesting, because from Bollywood star Daisy Shah to Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thackeray, many well-known names are going to be seen. The shooting of the show has started in South Africa and the stars keep sharing pictures and videos on social media. Now the news has come that who will be the top 4 contestants of this season.

Top 4 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

In every season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, many such contestants are also present, who do all the tasks assigned by Rohit Shetty in the best way and avoid the fear trap. This season is no different. According to the report of Siasat.com, there are four contestants in this season, who have been able to perform stunts in the best way. These include the names of Shiv Thackeray, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy and Sheejan Khan. If reports are to be believed, these contestants can ensure their place in the finale as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Shiv Thackeray is doing a bang stunt

Talking about Shiv Thackeray, he has been a part of Roadies before and has also done many stunts in Bigg Boss Marathi. He also had a dream of going to Rohit Shetty’s show, in which the actor is giving his 100%. Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’s Aishwarya Sharma is also doing very well. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Roy and Sheejan Khan perform their stunts when the show goes on air. It was reported that Rohit Roy got injured while performing a stunt and is likely to come back to Mumbai, but it seems he has decided to stay back and fight. Task or not, Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thackeray have definitely become very good friends. He often shares reels on Instagram, which fans like a lot. Apart from these four, other contestants who are a part of the show are celebs like Anjali Anand, Nyra Banerjee, Archana Gautam, Anjum Sheikh, Ruhi Chaturvedi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsEntertainment News Live: Sonali Sehgal will marry Ashish Sajnani today, here are the first photos and videos )Aishwarya Sharma