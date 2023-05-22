Khelo India: Khelo India University Games starts tomorrow in Noida, youth will show talent in Kabaddi

Lucknow. The youth is ready to showcase their talent in the Khelo India University Games to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Youth from all the universities of the country will participate. The Khelo India University Games will begin on Tuesday, May 23. The games will begin with a Kabaddi match at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida. When the players participating in these competitions reach Uttar Pradesh, they will be gifted with ODOP kit by the UP government. The process of arrival of the players participating in these games has started.

Chief guest Prime Minister will join virtual

Dr. Navneet Sehgal gave instructions to improve the help desks at the airport, bus station and railway station, as well as to make help desks at the venue. Along with this, for the wide publicity of the games, along with giving instructions to play clips related to the games on local TV channels in all the four cities, he said that the games should also be broadcast on big screens at the intersections here. He reviewed the preparations for the inauguration ceremony to be held at BBD University on May 25. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, will join the ceremony virtually.

Union Minister will also be present along with Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath

Hosted by Uttar Pradesh, Khelo India University Games-2022 will be organized from May 25 to June 03 in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Gautam Buddha Nagar. In which total 21 competitions will be organized. The opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games to be held in UP from May 25 will be grand and splendid. PM Modi will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony. PM Modi will join virtual. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik will also be present. A glimpse of the cultural heritage of the state will be seen in the inauguration ceremony. He told that school children including NCC cadets will also witness the ceremony.

