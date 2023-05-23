Khelo India: PM Modi will virtually inaugurate ‘Khelo India University Games’, will encourage players

PM Modi to Inaugurate Khelo India University Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the ‘Khelo India University Games’ being held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. On May 25, PM Modi will join the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest through video conferencing. During this, the Prime Minister will address 4,900 players coming from 208 universities. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present on this occasion. This function will be organized at Babu Banarasi Das University in capital Lucknow.

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Khelo India University Games’

UP Sports Director R. P. Singh told the news agency ‘PTI-Bhasha’ on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Khelo India University Games’ starting in the state on May 25 through virtual medium. He told that State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present at the inauguration ceremony to be held at Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow. Singh further informed that about 4900 players from 208 universities across the country have arrived to participate in the University Games being organized for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.

Will be organized in these four districts of UP

Let us tell you that under these games, a total of 21 competitions will be organized in Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur from May 25 to June 3. 12 events will be organized in Lucknow, five in Noida, two in Varanasi and one in Gorakhpur. Due to non-availability of shooting range, the shooting competition will be organized in Delhi. The sports director told that for the first time rowing competition has also been included in these games. (language input)

