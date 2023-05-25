Khelo India University Games: Mahakumbh of young players in UP from today, PM Modi will inaugurate virtually

Lucknow: Capital Lucknow from Thursday Khelo India University Games (KIUG) will witness the grand event of 2022. Young players from all over the country have reached Lucknow for the biggest event of Khelo India so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually announce the inauguration of the third edition of Khelo India University Games, India’s biggest multi-sports competition at the university level on Thursday. During this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur of Central Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will also be involved. In UP, competitions are being organized in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Shubhankar Jeetu will be an important part of the ceremony

The 70-minute long ceremony will officially begin at BBD Cricket Ground at around 7 pm. Jitu, the mascot of the Games, inspired by the state animal reindeer, will also be an integral part of the celebrations. The ceremony will conclude with a special performance by renowned singer Kailash Kher.

The closing ceremony will be held in Varanasi

The group league of Kabaddi has started in the men’s and women’s category on May 23 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) Stadium in Greater Noida. The preliminary rounds and group matches of seven other sports Football, Rugby, Tennis, Table Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball and Mallakhamb have started on May 24 at three venues in Lucknow. The competitions will end on June 03, the closing ceremony will be held in Varanasi.

More than 4000 athletes from more than 200 universities are participating

The third edition of KIUG will see over 4750 athletes from over 200 universities across the country competing in 21 sports. Four cities of the state Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Noida will host various sports, in which Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range will also host the shooting competition. Rowing at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur will also ensure the introduction of water-sports in this edition of KIUG.

In this edition of KIUG, some prominent national level athletes will also be the center of attraction. These included Manu Bhaker, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Arjun Babuta and Sift Kaur Samra in shooting, Diya Chitale and Ananya Basak in table tennis, S.K. Sahil, Anish Gowda in swimming, Malavika Bansod in badminton, Yash Ghangas in judo and Anshu Malik and Sagar Jaglan in wrestling, among others.

Mahakumbh of wrestlers in Kashi from 26

Under the Khelo India University Games, wrestling matches will be held at the Ramesh Srinivasan Student Activity Center of IIT BHU from May 26 to 29. All matches will be played on mats as per international rules. A total of 240 wrestlers from different universities will fight for medals in the four-day long wrestling competition.

Yoga competition will start from June 1

After the wrestling matches are over, the yoga matches will start here from June 1. A total of 96 players from different universities will show their skills in the three-day yoga competition in different categories.

