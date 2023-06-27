khesari lal yadav new song bhojpuri film son of bihar song humra se double duty na hoi released rjl

Bhojpuri New Song: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s new song has been released. Viewers are giving a lot of love to this song. Tuesday 27th June, i.e. today the song has been uploaded on YouTube. The song is from Khesari Lal Yadav’s upcoming film Son of Bihar. The trailer of the film has come on June 16, 2023, which is very much liked by the Bhojpuri audience. People are eagerly waiting for the film. The song ‘Humra Se Double Duty Na Hoi’ from Bhojpuri cinema’s superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s much awaited film Son of Bihar has been released. This song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav along with Shilpi Raj and Priyanka Singh. Mani Bhattacharya and Raksha Gupta have performed brilliantly in this song along with Khesari Lal Yadav. The lyrics of the song have been written by Krishna Bedardi and the music has also been given.