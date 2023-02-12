Khodakovsky explained the tactics of the next stage of the NWO in Ukraine – DOS

February 12, 2023, 11:16 – BLiTZ – News The West has already stated many times that in the near future the Russian Armed Forces will launch a full-scale offensive. Not only the dates were named, but also the goals, the composition of the troops and even the direction of the strikes. The commander of the Vostok battalion, Alexander Khodakovsky, doubted the reliability of such information, noting that the time had not yet come for the offensive. MK writes about it.

According to him, at the moment the main goal of the Russian fighters is based on inflicting maximum damage on the enemy and knocking out all the reserves. He is convinced that this tactic should continue in the future. In his Telegram channel, the battalion commander emphasized that for a large-scale offensive, we would need much more manpower and equipment than we have now.

The military noted that for a complete advantage, it is necessary to put the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a passive position, in which the enemy will think of nothing but salvation. At the same time, he noted that in order to block the actions of the Ukrainian military, our fighters would need “a lot of forces and means.”

“Therefore, I said and continue to think that now it is more optimal to act from the defense on the held lines, accumulating and preparing the potential necessary for a full-scale offensive,” Khodakovsky summed up.

According to him, our offensive actions interfere with the accumulation of potential for larger operations, so for the time being, we should save forces for more serious maneuver.

Earlier, the battalion commander of the "Vostok" Alexander Khodakovsky spoke about the situation on the contact line in the special operation zone in Ukraine.

