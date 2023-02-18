Khodakovsky reported on the erroneous tactics of the RF Armed Forces, which did not allow taking Ugledar

February 18, 2023, 10:41 am – BLiTZ – News

Alexander Khodakovsky, commander of the Vostok battalion, expressed his opinion about the abilities of Russian military instructors. The battalion commander explained why the tactics of capturing buildings, passing through corridors and storming premises do not work in battles for Ugledar. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Khodakovsky believes that in urban conditions it is wrong to teach the military to move in assault formations as part of a group. The military claims that one mine is enough to destroy the entire group. The battalion commander cited as an example the experience of the liberation of Mariupol, where a building occupied by the enemy was simply blown up together with the enemy so as not to sacrifice their own personnel.

“If we want to take Ugledar, we have no choice but to demolish everything in front of us. But what? Until we demolish it, laying down personnel in unsuccessful attempts to win back at least a piece is wrong, ”Khodakovsky summed up.

