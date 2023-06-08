Khunti: Action plan prepared for development of Lord Birsa Munda’s village Ulihatu, DC gave several instructions

Jharkhand News: The district administration has started preparing on a large scale to develop Lord Birsa Munda’s village Ulihatu in Khunti. Many schemes are being prepared under this. DC Shashi Ranjan held a meeting on Thursday and discussed about the development of Ulihatu. He said that an action plan is being prepared for the development of Ulihatu. Along with this, emphasis is also being laid on making a tourism center here.

Emphasis on developing tourist center

In the meeting, DC said that health, education, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, electricity, road connectivity, Anganwadi centers and tourism development will be included. At the same time, Ulihatu, the village of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, will be developed as a tourist center. Same Sohrai painting will be done in all the houses of the village. A road will be made connecting Ulihatu to Adki via Lupungatu. Home stay arrangements will be made for the tourists in Ulihatu. At the same time, there is a plan to build a Biodiversity Park including local forest production, horticulture, tree plantation and herbal garden to preserve fauna and biodiversity.

Traditional traditions will be protected

The DC said that the health center will be made functional by deputing doctors and health workers in Ulihatu. Wherein, Center for preservation of Birsayit traditions, ease and development of tribal life, workshop related to tribal culture, center in Ulihatu for sale of tribal tribal jewelery made by SHG women, Sohrai painting, Chhau mask making, brass work and There is a plan to make a dokra. At the same time, construction of state-of-the-art stadium, regular power supply, ideal Anganwadi center will be developed for the development of sports.

Emphasis on horticulture and chiku cultivation including dragon fruit

He said that in the field of agriculture, there is a plan to cultivate dragon fruit in five acres, horticulture in 10 acres and sapota in 10 acres in Ulihatu. Market linkage through FPO, formation and maintenance of FPO will be done. At the same time, asked to develop the school of Ulihatu as well. Availability of e-smart class, sports and games and library will also be ensured in the school.