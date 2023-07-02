Khunti: Shivling sitting in the cave of Rangrodi Dham is the center of unwavering devotion

Khunti, July 2 (Hindustan Times). Although there are many religious places including Khunti Baba Amreshwar Dham, Nakti Devi Temple Sonpur Garh, Mata Sonmer Temple, Pat Pahar Karra, the land of Lord Birsa Munda, but there are very few of them, where along with faith, there are very picturesque, dense forests and People get the pleasure of river, cave etc. together. Rangrodi Dham of Bara Baru of Murhi Panchayat of the district has remained the center of faith and belief of the people for hundreds of years.

About 20 km from the district headquarters and eight km east of Hutar, there is a different pleasant feeling by visiting the Shivling located inside a cave on the banks of the Kanchi river amidst dense forests. The water falling continuously from the cave keeps doing Jalabhishek of Baba Bholenath all the time. This spring never dries up. To worship Baba Aughadani Bholenath, the devotees have to enter the cave through a very narrow path and stand in the water and offer prayers.

In the month of Sawan, there is an influx of devotees from morning to evening. On January 14, a huge Tusu fair is held at Rangrodi Dham, where people from dozens of villages participate with their dance troupes, the charming Chowdals. Temple priest Bishu Pahan tells that a woman used to worship Shiva everyday in Rangrod village. One day in his dream he saw the Shivling in the cave. In the morning the woman saw the Shivling in this cave and since then devotees reach here every day to worship Bholenath. There is a self-made water tank built on the rocks near the cave. Priest Bishu Pahan tells that this water body never dries up even in the scorching heat.

Arjun Muda took the initiative, now there will be rejuvenation

Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and Member of Parliament from Khunti, has taken the initiative for the development of Rangrodi Dham on the demand of the public. Two days ago, Deputy Development Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh and District MP representative Manoj Kumar visited Rangrodi Dham and discussed the possibility of development. MP representative Manoj Kumar told that Rangrodi Dham will be developed as a tourist destination. He said that with the arrival of tourists, tourism will get a boost in this area and the local people will get employment opportunities.