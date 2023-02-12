Khusnullin spoke about laying the first layer of asphalt on the Crimean bridge

The first layer of asphalt has been laid on the new spans of the automobile section of the Crimean Bridge. This was announced on February 12 by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin.

“Today, Rosavtodor laid the first of two layers of asphalt concrete on four new spans on the left side of the road part of the Crimean Bridge,” he wrote on Telegram.

Seven rollers and one paver were used for paving.

“The thickness of the bottom layer of the pavement was 6 cm. It was laid on 260 meters of the bridge deck, which required 447 tons of asphalt mix. The total thickness of the coating on the Crimean bridge will be 11 cm,” Khusnullin said.

He also said that the laying of the top layer of crushed-stone-mastic asphalt concrete with a thickness of 5 cm will begin next week.

Earlier, on January 31, Khusnullin said that it was planned to open traffic on both sides of the auto part of the Crimean bridge for cars and buses in March.

On the same day, the Ministry of Transport reported that the Crimean Bridge was opened for vehicles after sliding the last of the four new spans on the left side. To carry out these works, the bridge was closed for several hours on the night from Monday to Tuesday.

The situation on this section of the road after the repair on the same day was shown by Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Aksenov.

On December 5, the object was visited by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He personally got behind the wheel and drove along the restored lane.

Part of the Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck explosion on October 8, 2022. As a result of the attack, seven fuel tanks of the railway train exploded, which led to the partial collapse of two car spans. Four people were killed in the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

