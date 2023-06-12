Kia Seltos and Sonet sales increased, know how much EV6 sold

Kia Seltos Sonet EV6 Auto Sales Report: Vehicle company Kia India said that its total wholesale vehicle sales in May stood at 24,770 units with a growth of three percent. The company had suspended work at the plant from May 15-20 due to maintenance work. The company had dispatched 24,079 vehicles to dealers in May 2022.

Kia company’s total domestic sales in May 2023 stood at 18,766 units while it exported 6,004 vehicles. Kia’s Sonnet model sold 8,251 units in May, while Seltos sold 4,065 units and Karen 6,367 units. The company sold 83 units of the electric vehicle EV6 in May.

