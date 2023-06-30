Kia Seltos Facelift coming to compete with Hyundai Creta, get full details of features

Kia Seltos Facelift: Kia India is about to launch its latest Seltos facelift within the coming few days. If media reports are to be believed then the company can launch this car on the coming 4th of July. After its launch in the Indian market, this SUV is going to directly compete with Hyundai’s Creta. Before launching the facelift model, the Korean automaker has also released a teaser related to this car. From this teaser, you will get a lot of information about its interior and front design. For information, let us tell you that the company launched this SUV for the first time in the year 2019, after which it became very much liked in the Indian market.

Revealed in the teaser



There have been many big revelations related to this car from the teaser released by the company. Many major changes can now be seen in this facelift model. In this teaser, Kia has revealed the interior of the car, especially the look of the dashboard and the central console. Seeing the teaser, it is known that in Seltos facelift, now you are going to be given a bigger dual touch screen setup than before. According to reports, now a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is going to be given in it. Not much change is going to be made in its steering wheel. You will feel its steering as before. At the same time, buttons for automatic climate control can be given in the center console.

The moment you’ve been waiting for is here! Block your date. The Badass. Reborn. On 4th July, 12PMSet a reminder: https://t.co/mToyZUvofPLearn more: https://t.co/r2jdgOnjnQ#KiaSeltos #TheNewSeltos #TheBadassReborn #BadassByDesign #badass #TheNextFromKia #MovementThatInspires

— Kia India (@KiaInd) June 30, 2023



Know what will be new



The released teaser also gives a glimpse of the new look of the Seltos facelift SUV. The new design front grille of the SUV is shown in the video, which is similar to the grille introduced in the global market. The LED headlight setup is also new and the skid plate on the bumper is also new. Apart from these, the new Seltos will get a revised taillight design as well as a tailgate. The profile of the SUV will remain largely the same except for the new alloy wheels.

These features will be



The biggest change in the Seltos SUV is likely to be the arrival of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The SUV is expected to get features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane-keep assist and more. Talking about other safety features, the SUV can be given many features like 6 airbags, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), VSM, hill assist, brake assist, ABS with EBD.

Kia Seltos Engine Options



Talking about engine options, the new Kia Seltos is being offered with three engine options. It also includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol option with manual and iMT gearbox options. Kia is also expected to include the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol that debuted on the Kia Carens. There will also be a 1.5-litre turbo diesel with manual and automatic transmission. Kia has unofficially started booking the Seltos SUV at the dealership level for an amount of Rs 25,000.