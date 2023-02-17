Kia will recall about 5.5 thousand Sorento crossovers in Russia

The company “Kia Russia and the CIS” announced the recall of 5455 Kia Sorento crossovers, which were sold in the period from 2021 to 2022. The reason for the recall lies in the periodic shocks when shifting up gears, as well as vibrations when starting off and accelerating, the agency said on February 17. “Autostat” with reference to Rosstandart.

All vehicles affected by the recall will receive a software update for the transmission control module. All work will be carried out free of charge for owners.

On the Russian market, Sorento was offered with two power plants: a 2.5 MPI gasoline engine (power 180 hp, torque 232 Nm) in combination with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 2.2 CRDi diesel engine (power 199 hp, torque 440 Nm), which is aggregated with an eight-speed robotic box.

Sales of the fourth generation Kia Sorento started on the Russian market in October 2020. This is the brand’s first model based on the new N3 platform, which is designed specifically for mid-size cars.

