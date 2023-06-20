Kidnapped Ahmedabad couple going to America illegally leave for India after being released from Tehran

A painful incident like a lesson has come to light for those who want to go to America illegally. In which the Patel couple of Naroda, Ahmedabad get kidnapped before reaching America. Along with this, this young man named Pankajkumar Bharatbhai Patel was made to lie upside down and was stabbed several times with blades. The young man was moaning in pain while bleeding. Crying, he tells his brother that, Bhai will kill me…put money, put money asap…will kill me. This video went viral on social media. Now in this incident the kidnapped couple has been rescued from Tehran in just 24 hours.

departure information for India

As per the details received, a message regarding this incident was received by the Minister of State for Home Affairs on Sunday night. After this, the Ministry of External Affairs, Central IB, RAW, Interpol, Government of India were also contacted. The Indian Embassy in Iran and the Deputy Chief of Mission in Tehran were contacted and help was sought in locating the abducted Pankaj and Nishan. The couple met in Tehran and it is now learned that they have left for India.

The incident was reported to the Krishnanagar police

Pakanj Patel’s cousin Sanket Patel informed the Krishnanagar police about the incident. In which the police were told that his brother-in-law had fixed a deal with an agent of Gandhinagar Sargaasan for Rs 1.15 crore to go to America illegally. The agent told that his brother-in-law would be taken to Hyderabad first and from there another agent would send them to America via Dubai, Iran. Before reaching America, he got information about brother-brother being kidnapped in Iran. Clipping of the video of Pankaj Patel being tortured and the message sent to the next of kin. After this the video went viral on social media. In the beginning, Pakanj Patel and his wife stand by the swimming pool of a hotel and say that they are going to America.

were wounded by the blade

In the second video that has gone viral on social media, Pakanj Patel is lying face down in the bathroom and someone is seen stabbing him on the back with a blade. Pakanj Patel, crying, says in Hindi, send the money quickly, otherwise these people will kill me. After that, the kidnapper tells Pankaj to keep quiet and gives a message in Hindi that if you don’t put money, I swear to God, we will sell his kidney, put money as you wish. Taking this incident seriously, the police have tried to save the young Patel couple. The relatives believe that the government also took immediate action in this regard, as a result of which the young couple has left for India.