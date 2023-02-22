February 22, 2023, 21:56 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that the process of supplying aircraft to the Kyiv regime has allegedly practically begun, and Britain may well become the first to unblock the transfer of aviation.

“As for aircraft, I think that this process has begun. I do not rule out that the UK will be the first country to start this process,” Yermak announced.

He believes that many states are ready to provide Kyiv with the required fighters, but this requires coordination with other countries. Yermak recalled that such procedures were passed by Kiev during discussions on the supply of Patriot air defense, when initially the West categorically refused to transfer weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then agreed.

Indeed, some European countries are rhetoric about the transfer of fighter jets to Kyiv. However, none of them intends to be the first in these deliveries. Even Poland, which most actively demanded that the Kiev regime be supplied with as many different weapons as possible, declared that it was ready to give Ukraine planes, but in coordination with NATO. In addition, the official Warsaw reminded, the European neighbors have much more fighters than her, meaning Germany. Germany is not ready to part with its aviation. Italy, in turn, can deliver about five combat aircraft to Kyiv, but the fighters will be transferred only after the same steps are taken by partners in the EU and NATO.

As the BLiTZ wrote, former British prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are calling on the current government of the United Kingdom to give Kyiv aircraft.