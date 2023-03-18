March 18 - BLiTZ. The monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra began full-scale preparations for the forcible seizure of the Orthodox shrine. From the richest library of the monastery, parishioners are given the most valuable books so that they are not destroyed by Ukrainian nationalists, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/ukraina_ru/138155">writes</a> "Ukraina.ru" in the telegram channel.

The process of saving Orthodox shrines has also begun.

“If earlier the occupying authorities of Ukraine still tried to portray fighters for the interests of the country, now it is absolutely obvious that they are destroying everything that was once Ukraine,” the message says.

Recall that the Kiev regime delivered an ultimatum to the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra: either they transfer to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (a schismatic organization that appeared in 2018) or leave the territory of the monastery before March 29.

Archimandrite Pavel (Lebed), the abbot of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said that the monks would not leave under the threat of shelling. Later, the inhabitants recorded a video message in several languages ​​to attract the attention of the world community.

