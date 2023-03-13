Women with chemical and biological education began to be recruited to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for subsequent dispatch to the front. This was stated on March 13 by a military expert, Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko.

“In addition to the traditional military specialties, there is an increase in demand for those who had a civilian education in the field of chemistry, biology, biotechnology, and veterinary medicine. The preferred age is from 22 to 45 years old, ”he specified in a publication on his Telegram channel.

According to Marochko, women who signed the contract are accepted for military service in an expeditious manner with the assignment of a military specialty.

On March 10, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said that the Russian Defense Ministry has information about more than 100 Ukrainian participants in dual-purpose biological programs. In addition, the Russian side will check more than 10 Americans for involvement in the implementation of these bioprograms.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his speech to the Federal Assembly, pointed out that the United States and NATO were deploying their army bases and secret biological laboratories near the Russian border, mastering the theater of military operations.

In April 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about the existence in Ukraine of a network of biological laboratories operating under the Pentagon program. Then the department emphasized that American scientists were testing potentially dangerous biological drugs on patients in the Kharkov psychiatric hospital in the period from 2019 to 2021.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made by Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.