Kim Dong-yup: North Korea wants to diversify how it launches missiles to reduce the risk of interception

March 13 - BLiTZ.

A military expert from a university in South Korea, Kim Dong Yup, said that the DPRK pursues only one goal, and therefore continues to launch missile tests. The information was posted in RIA Novosti.

The very first launch of cruise missiles by North Korea was a response to similar actions by South Korea and the United States. This reaction of the DPRK serves as a defense and demonstration of military potential.

With its long-term missile launches, the Korean side marks it as an exercise. At one time, the United States also answered questions from the public and stated that they only had joint exercises with South Korea. Expert Kim Dong Yup stressed that North Korea hit a target in the Sea of ​​Japan with just two missiles.

Their time was about 8 thousand seconds, after which they were able to eliminate the target. Kim Yong suggested that the DPRK did not finish speaking and, under the guise of exercises, was testing missiles that were previously based on the ground.

