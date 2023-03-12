Kim Jong-un decides to involve the army in the development of the village in the DPRK

In the DPRK, at the fifth expanded meeting of the central military commission (CMC) of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) of the eighth convocation, issues of rural development in the country were discussed. According to the DPRK Central Telegraph Agency (CTCA) on March 12, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un decided to enlist military personnel to solve this problem.

“The Secretary General noted that the army should become a subject of struggle and an example in the construction of a socialist village … Every year, by all means, create real objects of prosperity that delight the people,” noted in message CTAC.

It is understood that the soldiers will be sent to construction sites throughout the country. At the meeting, the delegates also determined the directions of action and specific tasks of the army to accelerate the development of the village, local construction and the possibility of mobilizing the military to carry out these tasks.

According to Kim Jong-un, more efforts are now required from the army for the prosperity of the state in the face of challenges and difficulties. Also at the plenum, the North Korean leader delivered a speech on the urgent tasks in agriculture for 2023 and on the goals for the development of the industry in the long term.

On March 5, it was reported that the DPRK authorities called on the UN to demand the immediate end of joint US-South Korean military exercises. Pyongyang believes that these exercises increase tension on the peninsula, as stated in a statement by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK for international organizations, Kim Song-gyong.

On January 31, the US and South Korean defense chiefs released a joint statement agreeing to expand joint exercises in 2023. The parties agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the exchange of data regarding the missile threat allegedly coming from North Korea.