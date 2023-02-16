King and Chukovsky became the most published authors in Russia in 2022

Writers Stephen King and Korney Chukovsky became the most published authors in Russia in 2022. This is evidenced by the rating of the Russian Book Chamber, published on its website. site on Thursday, February 16th.

King topped the list of most published authors in the fiction segment. The total circulation of his books exceeded 1.3 million copies. Following him are Fyodor Dostoevsky and Agatha Christie.

The leader of the rating in the segment of children’s literature was Korney Chukovsky. Last year, 111 editions of his books were published in the country with a total circulation of 898.7 thousand copies. Holly Webb is on the second line, and JK Rowling is on the third.

Both lists included Alexander Pushkin and Leo Tolstoy. In the rating of fiction, Tolstoy took 11th place, and Pushkin – 17th.

As for the segment of children’s literature, Pushkin was ahead of Tolstoy in this list and took fifth place, and he, in turn, was 14th.

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the idea of ​​returning the works of Soviet classics, including Alexander Fadeev, Konstantin Simonov and others, to the school literature curriculum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

