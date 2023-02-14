Kinopoisk will restrict access to more than 200 films from February 28

From February 28, the Kinopoisk online cinema will restrict access to more than 200 films. Among them are The Lion King and other films from Disney, as well as releases from Sony and Fox. Izvestia made a preliminary count of the films, the possibility of which will be limited by the end of the month, and also found out which tapes are still “hiding” from the deadline and where they can be viewed.

57 films included in the top 250 of Kinopoisk are expected to be cut. Most of it belongs to Disney, including Coco, WALL-E, Ratatouille, Zootopia and other popular children’s cartoons. You’ll also have to say goodbye to 20th Century Studios (Fox) work, including Braveheart, as well as the Die Hard, Ice Age, and Aliens series.

Some Sony films are also waiting for a deadline, for example, by the end of the month access to Django Unchained and Blade Runner 2049 will be closed.

In total, Izvestia calculated that by the end of the month more than 200 films from different studios will have disappeared from Kinopoisk. However, not all the most famous companies were under the restrictions – the deadline did not affect the DreamWorks studio at all.

At the same time, not all online platforms set a deadline for the paintings. On some services, films can be watched without restrictions, on others they are “temporarily unavailable”, and on others they are not displayed at all. For example, on ivi, Disney cartoons – The Lion King, Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, Soul – are available by subscription. The same is true in the Okko online cinema: most of the studio’s classic cartoons can be watched for money. But on the KION site you can’t find Disney classics – the search does not return results.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

