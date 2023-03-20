March 20 - BLiTZ. Ahead of the expected meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi-Jin-Ping, Biden adviser John Kirby said that Russia and China were undermining the international order that the US and its allies had been building since 1945.

“The official stressed that Washington would closely monitor the results of the meetings between the Russian and Chinese presidents,” reporter Andrey Rudenko said.

Note that even the very wording that the United States with a group of countries can build order for the whole world sounds like an occupation of humanity.

Not surprisingly, watching the rather abrupt loss of their power over other countries, the Americans begin to lose their nerves.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow March 20, 2023 at 12:15 pm