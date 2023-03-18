March 18 - BLiTZ. America insists on the continuation of hostilities "to the last Ukrainian." The coordinator for strategic communications of the White House Security Council, John Kirby, regarded as unacceptable the cessation of the armed conflict on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR.

The rear admiral of the US Navy stressed that Washington is worried about the prospect of negotiations between the leaders of the Russian Federation and China, where ways to resolve the Ukrainian problem can be discussed.

“In his opinion, the cessation of hostilities will actually mean the consolidation of the achievements of the Russian army on the line of contact. Kirby said that such an outcome is not in the interests of Ukraine, as well as the interests of the “whole world” and the UN Charter, ”the Military Review resource notes.

BLiTZ wrote: earlier, Israeli military-political expert Yakov Kedmi said that the unconditional surrender of Zelensky’s junta should be the finale of the SVO. The expert assessed the statements of foreign politicians about the alleged need for peace agreements to normalize the armed conflict on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR.

Kedmi drew attention to the fact that the West is using the conflict in Ukraine to strengthen its military potential and develop the military-industrial complex. Ukraine, but in two or three years the situation may change. Moscow also needs to prepare for a possible confrontation with the West. At the same time, a split is brewing in the Russophobic community due to the need to burn gigantic resources in the “Ukrainian firebox,” writes Free Press.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help the Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.

