On Tuesday, February 14, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko called on the heads of municipalities to support the families of the participants in the special operation.

He noted that not a single family of NWO participants should be left without full-fledged help and support. In addition, according to him, all participants in the special operation are heroes, so you should not divide them into contract soldiers, mobilized, volunteers and regular officers.

“I just have a huge request to you, today the headquarters of both We Are Together and the regional levels of government are doing this, but no one knows people better than you,” Kiriyenko said at the Municipal Dialogue marathon of the All-Russian Association for the Development of Local Self-Government.

On February 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the preparation of new decisions on social support for NWO participants, calling the increase in their social security a significant area of ​​government work.

He said that the government approved the State Duma’s initiative to provide monthly cash benefits to the widows of war veterans. Mishustin also noted that control over the implementation of payments to all participants in the SVO, including those mobilized, continues.

Back in November last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that supporting the military personnel participating in the special military operation to protect Donbass is a sacred duty of the authorities.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

