On February 14, Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, addressing the heads of municipalities, stated the need to help and support the families of participants in a special military operation to protect Donbass.

“It is very important for us that not a single family of participants in a special military operation is left without full-fledged assistance and support,” he said at the “Municipal Dialogue” marathon of the All-Russian Association for the Development of Local Self-Government.

According to him, all participants in the special operation are heroes, so you should not divide them into contract soldiers, mobilized, volunteers and career officers.

“We must make sure that every day they look in and clarify how else we can help while the guys are fighting and protecting,” Kiriyenko emphasized.

Earlier, on February 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the preparation of new decisions on social support for NWO participants, calling the increase in their social security a significant area of ​​government work.

On December 10, Mishustin approved a decision on a one-time cash payment in the amount of 195 thousand rubles to servicemen who signed a contract during the special operation.

Last November, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that all members of the NWO are heroes. In addition, he pointed out that attention to the issues of supporting the participants in the special operation to protect Donbass and their families should be paramount.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

