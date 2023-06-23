Kisan News: After Rohini, now Adra is the last chance for Bichda, rain is forming in Adra Nakshatra...

Bhagalpur: With the entry of Rohini Nakshatra in the pre-monsoon, there was rain in the district and surrounding areas. In such a situation, there was hope among the farmers to drop the paddy and start paddy cultivation. After the passing of Rohini and Mrigashira Nakshatra, the last chance is Adra Nakshatra, in which paddy can be sown.

Adra Nakshatra is till 6th July

Pandit Saurabh Mishra told that on Thursday, June 22, at 5.48 pm, Adra entered the constellation. Gemini is the zodiac sign of Adra Nakshatra, which is also the zodiac sign of Mercury. Sun and Mercury will remain in Gemini at this time. Sun’s entry into Adra Nakshatra will bring changes. It will also affect human life. Ardra Nakshatra is considered favorable for rain. Due to its arrival, the humidity in the atmosphere increases. Suryadev will remain in Ardra Nakshatra till 5.15 am on July 6.

52 days of heavy rain is being formed

It is told that every year the king of the planets, the Sun, enters the Adra Nakshatra on the Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi of the month of Ashadha. This time this date fell on 22 June. When Sun enters Adra Nakshatra, the earth becomes menstruating. This time is the best time to sow the seeds. Due to this position of the planet-constellation, there is a possibility of heavy rain for 52 days. The arrival of Sun in Adra Nakshatra is considered very important. On this day Lord Shankar, Lord Vishnu and Surya Dev are worshiped and they are offered kheer-puri, mangoes. Also, chanting Vishnu Sahastranam and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra on this day is considered very fruitful.

Rudra and Rahu are the lords of Adra Nakshatra

On the other hand, in astrology too, the entry of Sun into Ardra Nakshatra is considered very important because the lords of this Nakshatra are Rudra and Rahu. The Rudra form of Lord Shiva brings storms. Along with this it rains. Timely rain is essential for agriculture.

Sun’s constellation time

Sun will enter Ardra Nakshatra on 22 June 2023, Thursday at 5.48 pm. The zodiac sign of Ardra Nakshatra is Gemini, which is also the zodiac sign of Mercury and Sun and Mercury will remain in Gemini at this time. Due to this Budhaditya Yoga will be formed in Gemini. Which will have auspicious and inauspicious effect on all zodiac signs. Along with this, Shani will transit in Swarashi Aquarius.

There are nine blocks in the district which are paddy producing areas.

There are mainly nine blocks Jagdishpur, Shahkund, Sanhaula, Sultanganj, Pirpainti, Nathnagar, Sabour, Goradih and Pirpainti paddy producing areas in the district. District Agriculture Officer Anil Yadav told that due to not sowing the right variety at the right time, there is no good yield. Sabour Deep, Harshit, Abhishek, CO 51, Swarna Shreya, Rajendra Bhagwati, Rajendra Kasturi and Prabhat medium duration varieties participating in variety DRR 42, 44, Sambha Sub-1, MTU1001, BPT 5204, Rajendra Shweta, Sabour Ardhjal etc. come.

Seed treatment necessary for sowing

It is considered very beneficial to treat the seeds before sowing. This gives protection to the plants from soil borne diseases. In this, seeds should be sown after treating each kilogram of seed with 2 grams Carbendazim 50 WP or 2 grams Thiram or 1 gram Carbendazim 50 WP and 2 grams Thiram or 5 grams Trichoderma viridi.

