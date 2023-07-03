Kisan News: Amrut farming method gives more profit in less cost

Aurangabad: In Daudnagar, under the aegis of Devraje Organization for Social Services, in collaboration with NABARD Aurangabad, on the initiative of Surendra Singh, farmer and former president of BJP’s Daudnagar Gramin Mandal, a seminar in Shiv Mandir premises to provide information about Amrit Krishi, the method of natural farming in Makhra village. was organized. Agriculture expert Ravindra Kumar of Birsa Agricultural University Ranchi was present as the keynote speaker. He told about the damage caused by chemical farming.

Low cost – less labor – less water – more nutritious grain

He said that chemical fertilizers are being used in large quantities due to high production. It is causing financial and physical loss. Our family social environment is changing. It was told about the benefits of nectar farming that nectar farming method is less cost-less labor-less water-rich and more profitable method. It is an environment friendly method. The grains, vegetables and fruits produced by this method are rich in nutrients and farmers get a fair price for their produce. Mr. Singh told that this method was started at his place and in the first method nectar water was prepared.

Amrit Jal is prepared by mixing cow urine, cow dung and jaggery with water.

By mixing water with cow urine, cow dung and jaggery, Amrit Jal was made with 100 liters of water. This nectar water will be ready for use after three days. It will be sprayed on the crops. Due to which good fruits and flowers will come out in the crops. The process of making nectar soil will also be started soon, which will be useful for manure and the use of chemical fertilizers will be stopped. Organization’s secretary Prashant Ojha, Khushi Kumari, Bobby Deol, Preeti Kumari, Riya Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Rahul Kumar, Manik Chandra Sharma, Rajkumar Sharma, Chittaranjan Pandey, Umesh Yadav, Ram Manohar Pandey, Ramanuj Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Sohar Yadav, Virendra Yadav, Hari Prasad Singh, Narayan Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Ambika Mistry etc. were present.

