Kisan News: Grass submerged in water is fatal for cattle, rainy season challenging for cattle herders

Muzaffarpur: The rainy season is very challenging for the cattle rearers. In such a situation, there is a need to pay special attention to the management of fodder, health management and milk exploitation of milch animals. Rainy season is the deadliest time for diseases in animals. Due to floods and rains, the risk of infection and lack of nutritious fodder is more in this season than in normal days. Due to which proper care should be taken to save the milch cattle. The most important of these is the food of animals. In which grass immersed in water should not be fed even by mistake. It is like poison in a way. Like humans, animals are also more susceptible to various diseases during the rainy season, and cattle are more prone to diseases related to digestion in this season. According to statistics, there are 7.50 lakh cows and buffaloes in Muzaffarpur district.

Fungal outbreaks from straw to bran

In the rainy season, there is an outbreak of fungus in straw, green fodder, grains, oatmeal, and bran. Also, the water of rivers and ponds gets polluted by germs and different types of parasites. Consumption of this polluted fodder and water of animals leads to diseases related to digestion, due to which the production of milk etc. is affected. In such a situation, there is a need to constantly monitor the things related to food.

Don’t feed wet straw and banana soaked in water

According to experts, animal husbandry also saves straw in large numbers. But if the straw gets wet during the rainy season, it should never be given to the cattle even after drying it. It slowly acts like a poison. On the other hand, in this season, specially buffaloes are fed by cutting the stem of banana. In such a situation, if the stem of banana has fallen in water for a long time, then it should not be bitten. It does a lot of damage.

Special precautions till 15 September

The rainy season lasts from 15 June to 15 September. During this time, due to high humidity in the atmosphere, there are more fluctuations in the temperature of the atmosphere. Which has bad effects on every category of animals as well. During this season, there is also a huge increase in the number of parasites, through which animals get protogen and parasitic diseases. During the rainy season, soil and water also get infected by animals due to water filling at various places. Coming in contact with which increases the chances of healthy animals getting infected. In such a situation, especially do not leave the cow in the rain for more than 20 minutes. On the other hand, if the buffalo is also left in the rain for hours in the midst of the monsoon wind, then there can be trouble.

four enemies of animals

Galghotu – The body temperature of the animal increases rapidly. The eyes become red and there is swelling between the two legs.

Lyme fever – This is a highly contagious disease. Which is produced inside the soil in the rain. Those animals are more prone to this disease. Whose shed has an earthen floor.

Foot and mouth disease. In this, blisters appear around the mouth and tongue of the animal. In this season, straw, green fodder, grains, oatmeal, bran get moldy.

Thanela disease in milch animals, due to wetness of the floor and being filled with micro-organisms, the disease occurs in milch animals by sitting down.

Keep special watch on these

Water leakage in animal enclosure affects the comfort of animals.

Quality of hay produced in rainy season – more moisture means more bacteria and parasites

Take special care of udders of milch animals in rainy season

Take care of grain storage in the rainy season

