KISHAN NEWS: For better yield, get soil test done before sowing crops

Begusarai: Under the banner of Agriculture Technology Management Agency Atma, under the Kharif Mahabhiyan 2023, block-level training cum material distribution ceremony was organized at E-Kisan Bhawan, Navkothi on Saturday. It was inaugurated by MLA Suryakant Paswan, BAO Ashok Panjiar, Atma President Yashwant Kumar, former chief Vidyanand Mahato, BTM Rajni Rani by jointly lighting the lamp. It was presided over by BAO Ashok Panjiyar and operated by BTM Rajni Rani. MLA Mr. Paswan said that farmers produce food grains after hard work. As a result of his hard work, the country was made self-sufficient in the field of food grains, but the irony is that fertilizers, seeds, pesticides etc. are not made available to the Annadata by the department on time, which is unfortunate.

The middleman dominates the agriculture department

Farmers are not getting the benefit of the schemes run by the Agriculture Department. Due to the connivance of officials and businessmen, farmers are exploited and exploited. Due to lack of direct contact between departmental personnel and farmers, farmers are being deprived of departmental grants. The zonal in-charge of CPI raised the issue of not giving seeds to the farmers on time due to the connivance of agriculture officer and middlemen and criticized the role of agriculture officer. To take advantage of the various subsidized programs available to the farmers, appealed to unite and make concerted efforts for their rights. Farmer Ramdaresh Singh said that the middleman dominates the agriculture department. Seeds and other agricultural materials do not reach the proper farmers. Due to non-availability of agricultural scientist in the training camp, it is only food supply.

Detailed information regarding the scheme run by the Agriculture Department

BAO Ashok Panjiyar gave detailed information regarding the scheme run by the Agriculture Department. Soil testing before sowing the crops in the fields helps in replenishing the nutrients. This can lead to more income with less expenditure. Told in detail about climate change based farming, organic farming, Chief Minister’s Rapid Seed Expansion Scheme, Zero Tillage Perception, Micro Irrigation Scheme.

Victims of diseases due to being away from coarse grains

Atma President Yashwant Kumar explained the benefits of coarse grains. Long ago, they used to eat Kodo, Marua, Cheena, Sama etc. Due to this, our health was also good and we used to live long. Today they have turned away from it, due to which they are falling prey to many diseases. Emphasized on its production, the cost of its production also comes down. He told that there is a system of training and excursions for farmers to know about the new techniques of farming by Atma, from which farmers can be benefited. Discussed the grant received on agricultural plants, pesticides, organic fertilizers, seeds etc. ATM Rupesh Kumar, Zip member representative Dr. Rajendra Sharma were present on the occasion.