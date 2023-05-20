KKR vs LSG Dream 11: These players of KKR and Lucknow will make you crorepati! See here the best Dream11 team

IPLin the 68th match (20 May)Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super GiantsThe match will be played between This match between the two teams will be played at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata’s home ground. On the one hand, KKR got a resounding victory against Chennai in the last match. On the other hand, Lucknow had won against Mumbai in the last match. This match between the two teams is very important from the point of view of the playoffs. On the other hand, before this fierce competition, today we will tell you about the best team of Dream11.

pitch report

The pitch of Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium is considered batsmen friendly. Batsmen get a lot of advantage here. But along with this, spin bowlers also get a lot of benefit here. Dew can play a big role in this stadium. In such a situation, bowling first after winning the toss would be considered a good decision.

When and where to watch live?

The 68th match of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

What will be the best Dream11 team of KKR and Lucknow?

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer (c), Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Andre Russell (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

Possible playing 11 of KKR and Lucknow

Kolkata Knight Riders:Rahmanullah Gurbaj, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakraborty, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh

