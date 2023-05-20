KKR vs LSG LIVE: Lucknow will look to win over KKR for the playoffs, know everything here before the match

When and where to watch live?

The 68th match of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Lucknow Super Giants Team Squad

Quinton de Kock (w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gautam, Daniel Sams, Yudhveer Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakraborty, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav , Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arya Desai