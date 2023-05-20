KKR vs LSG: Who has the upper hand in KKR and Lucknow, who is ahead in head to head record, know here

IPLin the 68th match (20 May)Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super GiantsThe match will be played between This match between the two teams will be played at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata’s home ground. On the one hand, KKR got a resounding victory against Chennai in the last match. On the other hand, Lucknow had won against Mumbai in the last match. This match between the two teams is very important from the point of view of the playoffs. At the same time, before this match, know here who is ahead in the head to head record.

Who is ahead in head to head record

A total of 2 matches have been played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history. Lucknow has defeated KKR in both these matches. In such a situation, the upper hand of Lucknow is visible on KKR. Although KKR is currently running in amazing form. Ace will have a close fight in this match.

pitch report

The pitch of Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium is considered batsmen friendly. Batsmen get a lot of advantage here. But along with this, spin bowlers also get a lot of benefit here. Dew can play a big role in this stadium. In such a situation, bowling first after winning the toss would be considered a good decision.

When and where to watch live?

The 68th match of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Possible playing 11 of KKR and Lucknow

Kolkata Knight Riders:Rahmanullah Gurbaj, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakraborty, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh

